BJP celebrates promise of BC CM

Hyderabad: There appears a new josh in the Telangana BJP with the announcement of Union Minister Amit Shah that the BJP would make the next chief minister of Telangana from the BC community if it voted to power.

On Saturday, the party leaders celebrated the announcement. BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcoming the decision of the party leadership said, “BJP has the credit of making a BC Prime Minister. SC, ST and minorities to be the presidents of the country.” Equally, it has provided reservations for the economically backward people from the OCs, and the BJP’s agenda reflects that it stands for the welfare of all. However, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has kept democracy in confinement and murdered it. But, it was the BJP which has brought it down to Dharna Chowk, he added.

Further, not a single political party that ruled in united Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ever gave priority to BCs. There is no track record of the allocation of funds for the BC Sub Plan, and none have ever announced to make BC the chief minister. Half of the BCs have not even entered the legislature, he pointed out. He said it was the BJP which had gone to jail for 50 lakh unemployed, fighting by standing with the employees, shedding blood for the farmers and bearing lathis for the sake of Podu lands for the STs. Similarly, fighting for double-bedroom houses for the poor and forced CM KCR to come to Dharna Chowk.

BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said BJP’s ideal is to achieve social justice. “Giving BCs who constitute 52 per cent of the state’s population is possible only with the BJP.

He said that the BJP’s announcement of making a BC to be the next CM is a historical decision. For long the political parties have been treating BCs as vote banks and some even treated them as slaves. However, the BJP wanted to make them stronger socially and economically as well as politically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone has got the credit of making 27 OBCs as Union ministers. The Congress is anti-BC and the BRS has given only three ministerial berths for a population representing 54 per cent. But, five ministerial berths were given to the population which is not even 5 per cent, he pointed out. He appealed to the BCs to support the BJP to make a BC the next chief minister of the State.