BJP challenges MLA for open debate on Gadwal devpt

Gadwal: DistrictPresident of BJP Ram Anjaneyulu has thrown an open challenge to Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy, questioning his development claims and accusing him of switching parties for personal gain. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Anjaneyulu alleged that despite 12 years of continuous rule by ruling parties, the Gadwal region has witnessed little genuine development.

“The MLA speaks of Rs 316 crore sanctioned for road works, but he has neither submitted a memorandum to the state government nor conducted a single review meeting with Panchayat Raj officials. How can he claim that such funds were released?” Anjaneyulu asked.

He charged that road repairs in the constituency were only taken up temporarily whenever state leaders visited Gadwal. Citing the Malda-Kal and Aija road projects, he accused the MLA of executing substandard works before the 2023 Assembly elections merely to attract votes.

“It’s been two years since the elections, and those roads are in a worse condition now. The people of Gadwal remember these empty promises,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded that Krishnamohan Reddy release a white paper detailing the funds brought from both the state and central governments during his tenure in the BRS and Congress parties.

“You keep changing parties to satisfy your thirst for power. The people of Gadwal have seen through your political drama,” he remarked.

“Except for the work done under DK Aruna’s leadership, there has been no real progress. If the MLA has the courage, let him face us in an open debate on development and his administrative record,” Anjaneyulu challenged.

The BJP district unit called on the MLA to announce a date and venue for such a debate, emphasizing that the public deserves transparency on how funds were used and promises fulfilled.