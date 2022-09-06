BJP chief Bandi ridicules KCR over free power supply for farmers promises

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's announcement that he would ensure free power supply to farmers all over the country if a non-BJP government is formed at the Centre after the 2024 General Elections.

"It is like a man, who cannot feed his own mother, promising to buy golden bangles for his aunt. It is ridiculous that the CM who has pushed the power distribution companies (Discoms) in the State into huge losses to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore is promising free power supply to farmers across the country," Sanjay said while speaking to media persons at the state BJP headquarters.

He alleged that wherever there were ED raids in the country to unearth scandals, the names of KCR's son, daughter, and nephew were surfacing. "The chief minister was afraid that the ED raids would ultimately lead to the collapse of his government," he said.

"In order to divert the attention of the people from these scams, KCR is going from town to town holding public meetings and boasting of going to national politics. The man who cannot rule his own state properly is dreaming of ruling the country," he criticized.

Stating that there are no takers for KCR's BJP-Mukt Bharat slogan, Sanjay said that even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not take the TRS chief seriously and walked out of his press conference.

"He should fulfil all the promises made to the people of Telangana first before contemplating going to national politics," he added.

"He should give an explanation to the people why he had increased power tariff and RTC bus fares. Only then, he can talk about national politics. We don't care even if he takes to international politics," he said.

Sanjay alleged that KCR was trying to fix electricity meters to the agriculture pump sets and threw the blame on the Narendra Modi government. "In the name of free power supply to farmers, the KCR government has abnormally increased power tariff for domestic consumers," he said.

Ridiculing the farmers' agenda of the chief minister, the BJP state president said it was nothing but a high drama to cheat the farmers. "The farmers' representatives are not believing him. He has sent special flights to bring a few farmers' association leaders and tried to brainwash them. Let him take them to the evacuees of Mallannasagar and the badly damaged Kaleshwaram pump house. He will get thoroughly exposed," he said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the by-election to Munugode hands down, as was disclosed by various surveys. "The people of Munugode will not believe the theatrics of KCR," he said.

On the death of four women due to botched sterilisation surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam community health centre, Sanjay said never in the past had the state witnessed such a gory incident. He found fault with the appointment of the health director as the inquiry officer.

"It is like giving the house keys to the thief. The health director has been facing severe allegations of corruption and malpractices in postings, promotions, and deputations. He is being protected because he regularly shares the booty with the chief minister and health minister," the BJP leader alleged.

He said it was unfortunate that neither the health minister nor the health director bothered to call on the families of the victims. They thought they could get away by paying ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the victim's families.

Later, addressing the BJP SC Morcha state secretaries meeting, Sanjay said the by-election to Munugode would be the stepping stone for the party's victory in the next assembly elections. "Wherever we go, there is a talk that the BJP is the only party which can pull down the TRS government. We need to struggle hard to make this talk a reality," he said.

Stating that the SC Morcha would play a major role in the BJP's victory in the next elections in Telangana, Sanjay pointed out that the BJP had given utmost importance to the emancipation of Dalits in the country by implementing various welfare schemes.

He called upon the SC Morcha workers to take these facts to every doorstep. "At the same time, they should expose the failures of the KCR government in the uplift of Dalits to the people," he said.

Earlier in the day, in yet another target against the ruling government, the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that State Health Minister T Harish Rao and the state's Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao were responsible for the death of four women in Ibrahimpatnam's family planning operation.

Sanjay demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to immediately sack and suspend both DPH and the Health Minister.

"Empty statements are not enough. If the CM actually cares, he needs to issue suspensions," said Sanjay.

Sanjay further claimed that even suicides as a result of poverty and deaths as a result of government negligence have been normalised in Telangana.

"All victims of family planning surgery are working poor. It hurts to visit them. Moreover, the DPH, who is responsible for this incident, will be appointed as the investigating officer of the same issue. Isn't that similar to giving keys to a thief?" questioned Sanjay.

The BJP chief argued that there is strong confidence among officials that no matter what they do the TRS government will appoint them as MLCs in the future.

Sanjay further claimed that not a single female doctor was present at the surgery camp. At least no tests were conducted by female doctors on the victims.

"Shouldn't Health Minister Harish Rao be held accountable?" asked Sanjay.