BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dares CM KCR to attend KRMB Apex Council meet before Aug 11

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to evade attending the Apex Council meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and cheating people of the State.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he dared Chief Minister that if he has a real commitment towards the people of the State, he should attend the Apex Council Meeting (ACM) of KRMB before August 11 along with his AP counterpart.

The Karimnagar MP said that he had spoken to Union Jalasakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday and explained how Telangana CM was cheating the people by colluding with AP CM. Responding to my request, the Union Minister wrote letters to both the CMs in this regard on Saturday, he added.

Sanjay Kumar said that the Union Jalashakti Ministry had earlier scheduled the KRMB Apex Council meeting to resolve the differences between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, regarding sharing of river waters between the two States.

However, the TRS chief wanted the meeting to be postponed as Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana have come to an understanding and constructing irrigation projects in a big way to "get commissions."

The State BJP chief said that the AP CM was going ahead with tenders for Pothireddypadu head regulator works. But, "CM KCR did not find time even to attend the Apex Council meeting of the board earlier scheduled on August 5."

Instead, KCR claimed that the State government wishes to move to the Supreme Court on the water dispute with AP. "When the issue could be settled at the Apex Council meeting, what was the need to approach the court," he asked.

He alleged that both the CMs were more interested to exploit public money as their ultimate goal with no commitment towards the people of respective States.

He further said BJP wished to safeguard the interests of the people of Telangana and wanted both States to follow norms as per AP Reorganisation Act.