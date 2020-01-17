BJP, Congress in pact to stop TRS juggernaut: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has alleged that both Congress and BJP are in a tacit understanding to counter TRS winning onslaught in the municipal elections.

He pointed out that this strategy was adopted by both the parties in the Lok Sabha elections especially in Nizamabad segment. In a media interaction ahead of municipal polls, KTR took names of a few municipalities and corporations including Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Gadwal, Jagtial, Adilabad etc where both parties have divided few wards each to take on TRS.

Despite this, he said that TRS would win a majority of the 130 municipalities and corporations bagging as many divisions or wards. He pointed out that there are no takers for Congress B forms in 400 odd divisions and BJP B forms in 700 divisions while TRS is contesting in all 3000 plus divisions.

He stated that rebel trouble has been addressed with 90 per cent of candidates withdrawing from the race already.

When asked about the rumours that party leadership is making Ministers and MLAs go through a litmus test to ensure wins of party candidates, KTR reminded the freedom of giving B-forms to contestants was handed over to Ministers and legislators and they should work for the victory of candidates.

KTR said that as per CM's directions, the focus of campaigning is more on local issues pertaining to that particular municipality. While the party leadership has given broad inputs, leaders were told to prepare local manifestos in tune with the situation on the ground, he said.

He also sounded very confident of winning the GHMC elections scheduled next year. With not much of political work for the next four years, KTR said he would be focusing more on governance.

When asked about BJP's criticism that TRS and MIM are in understanding, KTR said that "why should we start now. we were never together. Question of us coming together does not arise." Replying to his party's stand on CAA, KTR said his party MPs spoke vociferously against it in Parliament as this bill raises more doubts than answers.

" There were no protests on Triple Talaq or Abolition of Article 370. . But people have many doubts and apprehensions on CAA. This is not good for the nation." As regards NRC (National Registry of Citizens) or NPR (National Population Register), Telangana has not received any communication from the Centre in this regard, KTR said.

The TRS working president reacted sharply to recent criticism of Congress over denial of permission to hold rallies while giving permission to MIM at the same time.

" Like RSS (which held a meeting in Saroornagar stadium) or MIM (which held a meeting in Sangareddy or Darussalam), Congress could have chosen a proper venue. How can a protest be allowed to pass through Assembly? Who will take the responsibility if anyone indulges in violence and damages property," he asked.