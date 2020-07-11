BJP, Congress lash out at KCR on mosques, temple demolition, calls it as 'black day'

BJP and Congress party lashed out at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the demolition of a temple and two mosques in the secretariat complex on Friday and called it as a 'black day'.

Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy said that the CM considers his own sentiments and superstitions much above the religious beliefs of all other communities. He also alleged that the Chief Minister wants his son to be the next CM of the state and all the CM's who worked in the secretariat were not able to provide a political career for their son as it is 'Vastu-unfit'.

Revanth Reddy further said that no permanent structure can be built near Hussain Sagar according to the directions of the Supreme Court and he will go to the Supreme Court against the demolition.

The Congress leader also questioned the AIMIM party for not protesting against the demolition of two mosques inside the secretariat complex. He said that the CM erased the history of the secretariat in which 16 chief ministers carried out their duties. He also alleged that the demolition works were taken up without obtaining any clearance from environmental authorities while the norms of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) were ignored.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao also hit out at the government for demolishing the temple in the secretariat. He said that the temple demolition would be a curse and it will haunt the KCR government reducing its reducing life span.