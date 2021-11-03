BJP, Congress were in cahoots in Huzurabad, alleges TRS

Hyderabad: Alleging that the BJP and the Congress have colluded in the Huzurabad by-elections, the TRS leaders on Tuesday said that the party would not get dejected with one defeat and continue to work for people.



Responding to the by-election result, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that in the last 20 years, the party had seen many highs and lows. This one election result will not be of much significance or consequence. "My compliments to Gellu Srinivas Yadav on a spirited fight. Appeal to all TRS activists to work with increased resolve to forge ahead in future battles," said KTR in his Twitter message.

Rao lauded the efforts of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and other ministers for their campaign. "I would like to thank and applaud the tireless efforts of Harish Garu, Koppula Eshwar Garu, Gangula Kamalakar Garu and all the MLAs, TRS party leaders and cadre who have toiled hard in Huzurabad. Also would like to thank the social media warriors who have been relentless in the campaign," said Rao.

Stating that he would honour the mandate of the people, Harish Rao said the party would not get dejected with one defeat. He thanked people who voted for the TRS. He also thanked the activists who strove for the party. "The votes have not decreased for the TRS party, but the Congress and the BJP have come together in the election.

"The Congress and the BJP have come together in Huzurabad, which was seen nowhere in the country. The same was being said by the Congress senior leaders. People are also watching how these two parties have colluded. The party will not get dejected with one defeat; it has not boasted when it won. The TRS will be working on behalf of people even if it gets defeated or achieves victory," said Harish.