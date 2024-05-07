BJP conspiring to change Constitution: Rajender Rao

Karimnagar: Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao criticised the BJP for conspiring to change the Constitution by deceiving the people of the country.

He attended CPI workers and leaders held in the city on Monday. Addressing the gathering chaired by CPI district secretary Marri Venkataswamy, Rajender Rao said that the Lok Sabha elections will be very important, as there is a fight between the BJP, which is moving forward with dictatorial rule, and the Congress, which is taking steps towards Rama Rajya.

He said that BJP has already been wiped out in North India and the efforts of the Communists in the INDIA alliance to suppress BJP in other areas are commendable. In order to protect the Constitution, he asked the public to vote on the hand symbol and elect the Congress party.

In their address, CPI national secretary Narayana and State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy asked why the BJP, which arrested Kavitha in the 100-crore liquor scam now, spared the Kalvakuntla family, who committed billions of crores of corruption through the Kaleshwaram project.

They said that everyone knows why Bandi Sanjay, who is actively working as BJP’s state president, was removed from the post of president. A lesson should be taught to BJP looting the public money and sending it to Swiss banks.

Although the CPI did not contest a single seat in Telangana as part of the INDIA alliance, they called on all the party activists to work hard with the aim of defeating the BJP. Congress party candidate Velichala Rajender Rao has to be elected with a huge majority and sent to the Parliament, they appealed.