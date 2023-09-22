Live
- Mumbai Trans Harbour Link races to catch deadline, 96.60% complete
- After Netflix & Disney+, Amazon announces 'ad-free' option for Prime Video
- Asian Games: India off to winning start in Table Tennis, men win both matches, women overcome Singapore 3-2
- Kejriwal approves Rs 1cr honorarium to families of 17 corona warriors who lost their lives
- Lulu Group interested in investing in fish, meat processing in Bengal: Mamata
- Sanon sisters to have a clash at box-office this Dussehra season
- ‘Rudram Kota’ movie review: A watchable village drama
- 14 rescued, 3 firemen injured as massive blaze engulfs Mumbai mall
- ‘Pilot ke gaddaron ko…’ slogans raised against MLA in Rajasthan
- 100% regret for not providing OBC quota under Women’s Reservation Bill: Rahul
Just In
BJP corporator joins BRS party in presence of KTR
Highlights
BJP leader Venkat Reddy and his wife, Bagh Amberpet Division Corporator Padma Venkat Reddy, joined in BRS party in the presence of BRS Working President and Minister KTR.
BJP leader Venkat Reddy and his wife, Bagh Amberpet Division Corporator Padma Venkat Reddy, joined in BRS party in the presence of BRS Working President and Minister KTR.
Venkat Reddy expressed his disappointment, stating that he had served the BJP party for 40 years with the hope of receiving the Amberpet Assembly ticket. However, he did not receive any response from the party, leading to his resignation.
He also mentioned his attempts to meet Kishan Reddy, but claimed that he was not given time. He expressed disappointment when Kishan Reddy ignored his requests.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS