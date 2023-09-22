BJP corporator joins BRS party in presence of KTR

BJP leader Venkat Reddy and his wife, Bagh Amberpet Division Corporator Padma Venkat Reddy, joined in BRS party in the presence of BRS Working President and Minister KTR.

Venkat Reddy expressed his disappointment, stating that he had served the BJP party for 40 years with the hope of receiving the Amberpet Assembly ticket. However, he did not receive any response from the party, leading to his resignation.

He also mentioned his attempts to meet Kishan Reddy, but claimed that he was not given time. He expressed disappointment when Kishan Reddy ignored his requests.