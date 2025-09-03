BJP criticises CM Revanth for Maoism remarks, mocks BRS’ internal turmoil

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his recent remarks on Maoism, accusing him of glorifying a violent ideology and disregarding historical realities. BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge N.V. Subhash on Tuesday condemned Reddy’s statement that “Maoism is an ideology and no one can destroy it,” calling it misleading and insensitive.

“Maoism is not a romantic ideology—it is a violent movement responsible for thousands of deaths, including Congress leaders,” Subhash said. He cited past leaders like N.T. Rama Rao and Dr. M. Chenna Reddy initially engaged with Maoists but later reversed their stance due to the movement’s destructive nature. Subhash also reminded Reddy of Congress’s own history, including bans imposed by N. Janardhan Reddy and operations led by Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy that nearly eradicated Maoist influence in the state.

Subhash emphasized that today’s Maoists operate like terrorist outfits, engaging in extortion, destruction, and murder. He demanded an immediate retraction and apology from the Chief Minister, urging him to support constitutional values and public safety.

In a separate statement, Subhash ridiculed the BRS for its internal feud, calling the suspension of MLC K Kavitha a scripted drama. He alleged that Kavitha’s accusations against BRS senior leader T Harish Rao, and her bail in the Delhi liquor scam were part of a larger political spectacle.

“The BRS is staging a show of discipline to distract from corruption and investigations,” Subhash said, referencing the CBI probe into Kaleshwaram irregularities. He concluded with irony: “In BRS, family feuds and corruption run parallel. The only suspense is whether the people of Telangana are still watching this stale serial.”