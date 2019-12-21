BJP dares KCR to clear stand on CAA

Hyderabad: BJP National Executive member Nallu Indrasena Reddy and party MLC N Ramchander Rao dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to make his stand clear on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Indrasena Reddy said that the TRS chief is hiding behind a veil and fielding the other party leaders to speak on the CAA.

Does the TRS chief wants to give citizenship to those Muslims, who have illegally crossed into the country from Pakistan and Bangladesh," he asked.

He alleged both the Congress and TRS have joined hands in unleashing a smear campaign against the BJP on the issue of the CAA without even knowing why they are opposing the said Act.

The TRS is opposing the Act as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is opposing it, he stated. Adding, BJP is against giving citizenship to those Muslims, who have illegally entered into the country.

The BJP leader demanded that the chief minister should spell out his stand that he is in favour of granting citizenship to illegal immigrants residing in the old city.

Further, Indrasena Reddy alleged that heads of some educational institutions are asking primary and high school students to oppose CAA during the morning prayers.

"If they don't stop such activities then we will be forced to file criminal cases on such principals, headmaster and headmistresses," he warned.

N Ramchander Rao said the TRS leaders are unable to explain the reasons for opposing the CAA. Pointing out that the CAA is not a threat to citizenship of Indians, Rao alleged that Congress and its allies have been spreading false information for their political gains without studying the new law and provoking a particular community.

The new law is meant to provide citizenship to Hindus, Sikh, Christians, Jain and Parsis, who are minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and faced persecution and living in India as refugees.

He mentioned that the ruling party leaders are afraid of losing Muslim votes if it extends support to the CAA and the NRC openly.