BJP demands clarity on Dargah, Kotilingala removal issues

Rajanna-Sircilla: BJP has demanded immediate clarification from the State government and the Endowments department regarding the removal of Kotilingas and the Dargah located on the Rajanna temple premises.

BJP leader Pratap Ramakrishna accused the authorities of hurting the sentiments of devotees through their handling of the Rajanna temple development works.

Speaking to media persons in Vemulawada on Tuesday , Ramakrishna warned that the government should not disturb the religious harmony prevailing in Vemulawada in the name of ‘development’.

Expressing concern over the lack of progress in the temple renovation works, the BJP leader alleged that any move to remove the Kotilingas would be a direct affront to Hindu sentiments.

“BJP is not against development. Even during the bandh on May 14, we demanded that devotees be allowed darshan for at least two to three hours a day,” he reminded.

Referring to the Dargah located within the temple area, Ramakrishna said, “If the government removes the Kotilingas but allows the Dargah to remain, it will create religious tension. The State government must take a balanced and impartial stand on both matters.”

He said the officials failed to provide clarity even during the recent PowerPoint presentation. “Such silence only raises doubts about the government’s intentions,” he remarked.

The BJP leader warned that the age-old communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Vemulawada could be jeopardized by the government’s decisions.

Ramakrishna urged the government to respect the sentiments of devotees and act in a way that maintains communal balance. Issuing a one-week ultimatum, he demanded a clear statement from the Endowments Department on the Dargah issue.

“If the government fails to respond, this will no longer remain a BJP issue — it will become a matter of pride and self-respect for the entire Hindu community,” he declared, warning that the party would not hesitate to call for another Vemulawada Bandh.