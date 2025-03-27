BJP Demands Clarity on New Ration Card Issuance, Criticizes Congress Govt’s Delay

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Aiza Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, a press conference was held at his residence, where he addressed the long-pending issue of new ration card issuance. He emphasized that people have been eagerly waiting for new ration cards, as none have been issued for the past ten years.

Reddy pointed out that while the government had accepted applications under its Praja Palana (Public Governance) program, some applicants even submitted their requests online. However, no further updates have been provided. He explained that newly married individuals must first remove their names from their joint family ration cards before applying for a new one, making the process more complicated.

Since the ration card is a key document for availing various government welfare schemes, the delay has left many people in distress. The previous BRS government did not issue new ration cards nor allow necessary modifications in existing ones. The current Congress government had promised to issue new cards, but so far, no clear roadmap has been presented, raising concerns among the public.

Additionally, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme recently introduced by the Congress government mandates that only those who possess a ration card can apply. As a result, many applicants who removed their names from their family ration cards in anticipation of receiving a new one are now left in a dilemma. They are ineligible for older schemes like CM Relief Fund, Aarogyasri, Indiramma Housing, and even the newly announced Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

BJP leaders expressed their frustration over the lack of transparency in the ration card issuance process, stating that not only are new cards being delayed, but even modifications to existing cards are not being permitted. This, they argue, is severely impacting the poor and marginalized sections of society.

Reddy warned that if the Congress government continues to mislead people, it may face the same fate as the previous BRS government, which lost public trust.

The press conference was attended by district OBC Morcha General Secretary G. Venkatesh Yadav, Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, District BC Morcha Executive Members Lakshmachari, G. Raghu, Jinkali Venkatesh, and G. Veeresh, among others.