The Bharatiya janata party district president Rama Chandra Reddy has demanded for the declaration of Aija mandal as a Revenue Division. In a press meet held in the party office on Sunday morning he had demanded that Aija mandal is the largest revenue mandal and the second largest town in Jogulamba Gadwal district with a population of 45 thousand and about 10 thousand formal and informal house holds spread over an area of 7 kilometres.Aija mandal and town population projected to grow 1lack 13 thousand by 2022 Hence we demand to declare Aija town as a Revenue Division.

Almost 30 percent of the voters are from aija mandal itself in Alampur Constituency.Aija voters determined the results of 2009,2014, and 2019 assembly election results.Aija is a biggest town with 25 thousand voters in 26 poling centres in Alampur Constituency.

Aija town being closed to 5 Mandals within 20 kilometres radius.The people of 25 nearby villages have access to Education (25 high schools and 6 junior colleges,) Medical (2 super speciality hospitals,4 children hospitals and 10 small scale hospitals.

People from various villages come to Aija for various types of works for their employment regularly.There are two National Highways are going to be completed on the northeast 3 kilometres from Aija town National Highway 159 A from Surath to Chennai ,and another one from Vanaparthi to Mantralayam which has been sanctioned recently to connect with 5 revenue Mandals near Aija.

And it will record a great progress in nearar future with these highways.More over there is possibility to Merge these revenue mandals in the next decade.Thus in a view of these day by day expansion in Aija town public fecilities, educational institutions,and other infrastructure development,and necessary government offices,nither the previous governments not the present government have taken the initiative to establish either. In order to build Aija in a big city.Every citizen of aija must play their role to achieve Aija as a Revenue Division .Every citizen must submit a petition to the concerned officials to provide infrastructure to day by day growing population.

He also advised the Aiza people to utilise Medea network and social media to farward the demand of Aija revenue Division by merging two or three near by Mandals.