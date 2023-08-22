BJP eagerly waiting for those denied ticket in BRS, says Harish Rao

Live
Says KCR has shocked the opposition with his strategy by announcing the list of MLA candidates in advance
Hyderabad: Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday criticized that BJP has no cadre and Congress has no leader in Telangana. He said KCR has shocked the opposition with his strategy by announcing the list of MLA candidates in advance.
He said that the Central government is copying their schemes. He complained that BJP is waiting for those who did not get ticket in their party. He said BRS will win all seats in Medak district.
He criticized the Congress party for selling tickets. On the August 23, KCR will inaugurate the BRS office along with Medak District Collectorate and SP offices. He said that CM KCR will start increasing the support pension from Medak itself. He said that support pension for the disabled is being increased to Rs.4,016.
