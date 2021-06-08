BJP emerged as alternative political force in Telangana State: Gujjula Premender Reddy

Karimnagar : BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy called upon the party workers to make committed efforts to bring the party to power in Telangana.

Addressing party office bearers' meeting here on Tuesday, he said BJP has emerged as an alternate political force in the State politics and now focus should be laid on achieving power in Telangana in the coming days.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening the party at organisational level and was presided over by district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and attended by the party organising secretary Mantri Srinivas.

Premender Reddy noted that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working tirelessly for the betterment of the lives of people of the country. The Central government cares about the people and hence decided to provide rice to all the poor till Diwali in November across the country, he added.

'Modi's decision on coronavirus vaccine was a historic one and a testament to the work of the BJP government for the wellbeing of people of the country. The PM had taken the decision to vaccinate the people without causing any problems to the States,' he stated.

Premender Reddy alleged that some State governments were creating chaos, especially in the case of Covid vaccine, supply of medical oxygen and drug issues and tried to discredit the BJP government with false propaganda.

He hoped that BJP would come to power in Telangana in the coming days as the days of the TRS government were numbered. The people in Telangana were fed up with the TRS regime and the people were looking towards the BJP, he added.

The BJP leader asked the party leaders and activists to be prepared for any election in the coming days and work together to win the elections.

Former legislator Katakam Mrityunjayam, leaders Bodige Shobha, Komatireddy Ram Gopal Reddy, Kallem Vasudeva Reddy, Thallapalli Srinivas Goud, Kanna Krishna, Errabelli Sampath Rao, Gurrala Venkata Reddy and others were present.