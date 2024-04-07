BJP emerging a formidable force in State: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the party will emerge a formidable force in Telangana. He addressed the party leaders and cadre after

hoisting the party flag at BJP state headquarters on the eve of BJP Foundation Day, here on Saturday.

Seeking the cooperation of all sections of people for the party to gain double-digit seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he said, that the party will strengthen itself in the villages, zones, districts and Assembly and Parliament segments. The welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have been rolling out various welfare schemes to deliver the objective of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya that the fruits of development should reach the poorest of the poor.

Construction of houses for poor women,cooking gas connections, bank accounts, toilets and Ayushman Bharat cards were a few to name, he added. Kishan Reddy said that the country’s prestige is enhanced under Modi’s leadership, and the party is aiming to come back to power for the third time securing 400 seats for the NDA in the ensuing parliament elections.

Kishan Reddy said that BRS as a party is vanishing day by day in Telangana. On the other, the Congress government which has come to power on its six guarantees is standing on shaky ground by not being able to deliver on its electoral promises.

He demanded Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to answer before coming to Telangana on the failure of his party in delivering on six guarantees. Terming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is not able to implement the promises, he said that the Congress under his leadership is letting down the spirit of the anti-defection law walking the BRS way. The Congress is also beginning to meet the BRS fate, he said.

Kishan Reddy said that BJP will stand and fight for the people of the state. “The false propaganda agaisnt the BJP and Modi by Rahul Gandhi and BRS did not work as people hold Modi dearer to their hearts,” he added.