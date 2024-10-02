BJP ends 24-hour farmers' Deeksha

Hyderabad: The State BJP's 24-hour Raythu Hamila Sadahana Deeksha, which began on Monday at Indira Park, ended on Tuesday with party leaders reiterating their commitment to fighting for the cause of farmers. On the first day, the BJP leaders, who slept in the protest camp on Monday night, started the protest on Tuesday morning. Key party leaders and MPs, including Etala Rajender, Dharmapuri Aravind, and various MLAs who participated in the Diksha, criticized the State government for failing to implement the promised farm loan waiver.



On Tuesday, BJLP leader A. Maheshwar Reddy condemned the statements made by State Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, asserting that the BJP has never made guarantees that it could not fulfill. He claimed that the Congress party has only made false promises and assurances to gain power. “The Congress leaders are speaking nonsensically as they have failed to implement the electoral promises made to the people of Telangana,” he added.

Similarly, he described Senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy's statements as pathetic, especially as the public grows weary of the promises continually made by Congress. He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is collecting money to send to Delhi every month, while State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is imposing an 8 to 9 percent B-Tax to send funds to Delhi. Maheshwar Reddy stated that he has exposed several corruption charges, yet no action has been taken to address them, and new schemes are being introduced to rob the State. He emphasized that the BJP is committed to fighting for the farmers' cause until the state government fulfills its promises.