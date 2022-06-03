BJP executive to chart roadmap to win Telangana

Hyderabad: The national executive meeting of the BJP, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in July, gives a clear indication of the seriousness of party's top leadership about coming to power in the state. BJP leaders in Delhi claim that the party has taken the next general elections in Telangana seriously and this meeting would not only give a roadmap for the rank and file but also instil confidence among the party cadre in exposing 'TRS misrule' in the state. The brainstorming session on July 2-3 would focus on the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat towards the end of this year, besides discussing a strategy to win the Assembly elections in Telangana. The party leaders do not rule out the possibility of general elections during the first half of 2023. Around 300 representatives from across the country will participate in the meeting.

The national executive would usher in a change among the people of the state who are vexed with Kalvakuntla family's 'corrupt rule', say the party leaders. It is also said that the party has already started setting up of offices in every district, activating its booth in-charges, and identifying leaders from across castes and political parties for the 2023 elections.

The apprehension in the Opposition camps – both the Congress and the BJP – is that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could go for early polls, like he did the last time. Hence, the national executive will help the BJP in charting an action plan well in advance, with its Telangana unit chief already completing two phases of his Praja-Sangrama Padayatra in the state. It may be mentioned here that the previous national executive meeting was held in Delhi in 2021.

National leaders like J P Nadda, Amit Shah and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad during the last two months and gave clear indication that the BJP was a serious contender for power in Telangana.