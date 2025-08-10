BJP extends support to disabled rights rally

Sathupalli: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the Sathupalli Assembly constituency have extended their full support to the upcoming Disabled People’s Maha Garjana scheduled for September 3 in Hyderabad.

During a preparatory meeting held at JVR College grounds in Sathupalli, BJP leaders met MRPS founder and activist Padma Shri Sode Mandakrishna Madiga and honoured him with a shawl, expressing solidarity with the cause. The rally demands enhancement of pensions—₹6,000 for disabled individuals, ₹4,000 for the elderly, and ₹15,000 for those with severe disabilities. The BJP leaders criticised the Congress-led government for failing to implement these increases, despite promising them 20 months ago.

They appealed to disabled persons and senior citizens across Sathupalli constituency and Khammam district to participate in large numbers and make the Hyderabad rally a success.

Prominent attendees included Khammam Parliament convenor Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, constituency convenor Veeramraju, town president Banoth Vijay, rural president Saali Shiva, councillor Jonnalagadda Naresh, former councillors Matta Prasad and Batta Shiva Sai Yadav, and Lakshminarayana.