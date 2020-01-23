BJP exudes confidence of winning more seats

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president Dr Laxman has said the contest in the municipal polls was held between the TRS and BJP and exuded confidence that his party would bag more number of seats.



Addressing the media along with party senior leaders at party office here on Wednesday, the BJP leader slammed the ruling party for creating violent atmosphere on the polling day while the police worked as puppets of the ruling party. He said the TRS leaders distributed money to woo the voters.

He alleged that prior to the election, the TRS leaders threatened the BJP candidates to withdraw from contest. He also alleged that rigging took place at many polling booths and the ruling party brought people from other places. Employees were unable to vote as they were not granted holidays by their companies and Muslims did not come forward to vote in Dabeerpura, he pointed out. Laxman also welcomed the use of Face Recognition App and suggested that the same be implemented across the country.