BJP flays Tamil Nadu Minister’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Chennai: BJP national co-incharge Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has participated in Maha protest of Tamilnadu BJP at Chennai,Valluar Kottam, against the irrelevant, baseless, motivated remarks made on Sanatan Dharma by DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others.

Ponguleti demanded that the government immediately remove the Minister Udaynidhi Stalin from the government. He said “Udhayanidhi with his comments likening Santan Dharma with dengue and Covid-19, not only insulted Sanatan Dharma but all religions. He has hurt all believers. People live with their faiths and his statement has hurt them.”

K Annamali, TN BJP president who led the protest and condemned the remarks by the DMK Minister and he (DMK Minister ) was hurted the sentiments of crores of the people his comments.

He said, the Minister had no right on commented on Santan Dharma and should tender appology to people. He took exception to Minister HR&CE PK S Babu’s participation in the recent anti-Santan meeting.

The number of leaders and party workers participated in the protest and raised slogans against the DMK government.