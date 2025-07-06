  • Menu
BJP govt certain in TG under new president: Namburi

BJP govt certain in TG under new president: Namburi
Senior BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao congratulated the newly-elected party State president Ramachandra Rao on behalf of the Sathupalli constituency.

Khammam: Senior BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao congratulated the newly-elected party State president Ramachandra Rao on behalf of the Sathupalli constituency.

During a programme in Hyderabad on Saturday, Namburi said, “I believe that Ramachandra Rao, who has taken over the responsibility of BJP president, will continue to develop the party. The BJP is sure to take power in Telangana under the leadership of Ramachandra Rao.”

Highlighting Rao’s local connect, Namburi mentioned that Ramachandra is the son-in-law of Venkatapuram, Vemsur mandal, Sattupalli constituency, and has a friendly relationship with the people of Sattupalli constituency.

Sathupalli constituency convener Veeram Raju, former state council member Matta Prasad, and Vemsuru mandal president Gorla Prabhakar Reddy participated in the programme.

