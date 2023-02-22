BJP govt has no guts to speak truth: Jagadish

Suryapet: Alleging that BJP leaders speak lies about fixing meter to agriculture pumping sets, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the saffron party and the Central government has no guts to speak truth.

Speaking to media persons in Suryapet on Tuesday, the Minister said every fraud and mismanagement by the Modi government at the Centre is ruining the lives of the poor and middle class people as well as the peasantry. The Centre does not have an answer to KCR's two-hour speech on Central electricity policy.

He expressed anger over BJP leaders and said that they do not have courage to speak the truth.

The Minister asked the Central ministers to give an explanation on the meters for the motors. The Centre is deceiving people in the name of patriotism.

Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Centre is deceiving people by portraying free electricity, freebies for the poor, meters to motors as patriotism.

He said that the people have already come to know the true colors of Modi and are ready to teach at lesson to the BJP. He said that both the Central government and the BJP are playing a hide and seek game.

He said the State government has clearly explained the issue of free electricity and fixing meters to motors in the Assembly, and they have shown with evidence that the Center is putting a knife on the neck of the States and forcing them to fix meters to agriculture motors. It is the Center that said that the FRBM limit will be increased only if the meters are fixed, the Minister said.

Minister Jagadish Reddy said that Bandi Sanjay has written a letter to the Centre saying that the State would fix meters to the motors, but the fact is that Bandi Sanjay often speaks meaningless and incoherent words is proof of his stupidity.

Minister Jagadish Reddy questioned BJP leaders and the centre that it is true or false that in every circular issued by the Union Minister for Energy the FRBM limit has been increased by 0.5 per cent only if the State government installs meters for all the connections.