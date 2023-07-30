BJP govt prioritises national security, people’s welfare: Sridevi Reddy

Nalgonda: The BJP-led Central government places national security, integrity, and people’s welfare as its top priorities. However, it has become a common practice for opposition parties, including Congress and BRS, to point fingers at the BJP on various issues for their own political gains.

Addressing these accusations, Kanmatha Reddy Sridevi Reddy, a BJP State executive member, highlighted the Central government’s achievements in a special interview with The Hans India.

She emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, welfare and development have been the twin focus areas, elevating India’s stature on the international stage. While global leaders have applauded Modi for his vision and role as “Vishwaguru,” some opposition leaders within the country seem to remain critical.

Sridevi Reddy showcased several successful Central schemes, such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Skill India Mission, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, Shramev Jayate Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Mudra Yojna, Ujala Yojana, Smart City initiative, AMRUT Strategy, Mission for Digital India, PM Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat. She highlighted that these initiatives have led to significant growth in infrastructure and connectivity across the nation over the past nine years. Regarding some of the key decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 and the Triple Talaq, she asserted that they have yielded positive outcomes. She further advocated for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), emphasizing its benefits, particularly for women. Sridevi Reddy expressed concern about misinformation spread by certain elements to create confusion among the public regarding the UCC.

Shifting her focus to local matters, Sridevi Reddy criticised the KCR government for its failures in fulfilling promises and urged the people to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. She particularly called out the unfulfilled Nalgonda adoption promise made by CM KCR during the 2018 elections, highlighting the inadequate State of internal roads and poor drainage in Nalgonda constituency.

As a committed BJP party worker and a potential candidate for the Nalgonda Assembly ticket, Sridevi Reddy informed that she is actively working to promote the Central government’s schemes among the people. She demanded the State government to fulfill pending promises, such as providing 2BHK houses to the poor, waiving Rs 1 lakh of crop loans for farmers, filling vacant government job positions, and focusing on infrastructural development in both urban and rural areas, including IT Parks and permanent buildings for medical college.

Sridevi Reddy urged the public to be vigilant about power-hungry Congress leaders, cautioning them against falling for exaggerated and enticing promises made by the opposition.

Condemning brutal rape incident involving two Hindu girls in Hyderabad, allegedly by a Muslim auto driver and his brother, Sridevi Reddy called upon CM KCR to take stern action against the culprits and address the rising crimes and atrocities against women in the State.