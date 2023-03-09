BJP govt trying to suppress opposition through ED: Jagadish

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy termed the ED notice to BRS MLC K Kavitha as a conspiracy against CM KCR who has been exposing the atrocities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed anger that the Central government is trying to intimidate the opposition parties by using investigative agencies with the intention of suppression.

Minister Jagadish Reddy spoke to the media at his residence in Suryapet. He said that the ED notices to Kavitha were the culmination of the misdeeds of the Modi government.

He said that cases and jails are not new for the leaders who work for the people. Dictators have never stood in history.

BJP's true colours are exposed in the public sphere. He said that the BJP is misusing the constitutional institutions by using the power.

As part of conspiracy to embarrass the governments of AAP in Delhi and the BRS here, investigation agencies are serving the notices and arrests are being made on the direction of the BJP-led Central government. The BJP is doing this to damage the self-esteem of CM KCR and such tricks cannot work on CM. Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy along with Rajya Sabha MP Bagula Lingaiah Yadav addressing the media in Suryapet on Wednesday

KCR. He said that it is foolish on the part of the BJP that they can stop BRS.