BJP has blessings of Gajwel, says Eatala
Visits Sri Kondapochamma Ammavari temple and performed special pooja in Tigul Narsapur village under Gajwel constituency
Hyderabad: BJP candidate Eatala Rajender began the election campaign by visiting Sri Kondapochamma Ammavari temple and performed special pooja in Tigul Narsapur village under Gajwel constituency. Speaking on this occasion, Eatala said that KCR should resign and show victory if he dares.
He said that if BRS fought an unrighteous war in the Huzurabad election, then righteousness won that war. Eatala said that the people of Gajwel are blessing that even if KCR spends thousands of crores, they will voluntarily vote for BJP.
