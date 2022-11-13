BJP has no locus standi to flay TRS: Errabelli

Warangal: The Opposition parties need to retrospect before criticising the TRS Government, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating the paddy procurement centre at Raiparthy in Warangal district on Saturday, the Minister questioned the BJP and the Congress whether the States ruled by them were implementing welfare and developmental programmes like Telangana Government.

"Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the country by implementing a plethora of welfare programmes covering all sections of people," Errabelli said. Telangana is the lone State in the country to provide Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply etc to farmers, he said. He also found fault with the BJP-led Central Government for not purchasing paddy from Telangana. Errabelli said that the BJP has no locus standi to criticise the TRS Government.

Later, the Minister reviewed the implementation of Dalit Bandhu at Pedda Vangara and Thorrur in Mahabubabad district. Errabelli told the officials to select the beneficiaries in a transparent manner. "The objective of the Dalit Bandhu is to empower the dalits by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. As many as 1,500 dalits in Palakurthy constituency would be covered under the scheme in this financial year. The government had earmarked Rs 25,000 crore per annum for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme and all the eligible will be covered under the scheme," Errabelli said.

On the other hand, the government was also trying its level best to empower the women. As part of it, the government was providing free training classes in tailoring besides providing sewing machines worth around Rs 10,000, Errabelli said.