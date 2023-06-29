BJP high command to call Telangana leaders to Delhi next week

The BJP high command is likely to call all top leaders of the Telangana BJP to Delhi to resolve the brewing dissension within the party.

Leaders like Raghunandan Rao MLA and Jitender Reddy are unhappy that the party was not utilising their services properly. They feel that the high command was giving importance to juniors and the new entrants like Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy while ignoring seniors like them.

Raghunandan Rao says that he had been exposing the omissions and commissions of the government including the scam in Outer Ring Road project and he too has life threat. But the centre had given ‘Y’ category security to Bandi Sanjay and Eatala while ignoring him. He also wants that he should be inducted into the national executive keeping his work and seniority in view during the rejig of party and union cabinet which is now on cards.

Jitender Reddy released a video on social media which had gone viral in which a buffalo is seen being kicked when it refuses to get into a truck and later the door was shut. He feels that was the situation in the party.

The high command it is said wants to resolve all these issues by next week and galvanise the party so that they can gear up for elections both Assembly and Lok Sabha.