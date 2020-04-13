BJP holds mask stitching demo in Hyderabad

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, high demand and shortage of face masks have developed globally, where wearing masks has become the primary safety to stay away from the virus.

These condition has led to the scarcity of masks. Over this, the government has made awareness programmes on how to make homemade masks with a cloth and also made it compulsory to wear it whenever coming out of the house.

In this context, Telangana BJP has conducted a mask stitching demo event at Shyama Prasad Mukherji Bhavan in Nampally, Hyderabad on Monday. The BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders have participated in the programme.

Recently, ProNaMoSeva team and Dr Karthik has handed over 10,000 masks to Bandi Sanjay Kumar at BJP state office to help control the spread of the virus. On the occasion, Sanjay appreciated their responsibility and tireless efforts towards society is significant during these crucial times.