BJP is a ‘pucca local party’: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Friday described the Congress as a curse for the country and mother of all its ills. It implemented Jinnah's Constitution disregarding Dr Ambedkar's statute, he alleged.

Addressing the media here, he attacked the Congress for stooping to a low level of political rhetoric and peddling venomous propaganda against the BJP. Taking exception to the language of Congress leaders against the party, Reddy said, "British ruled India for about 200 years. The GoP acted like a British agent and tried to make Italian-born Sonia Gandhi PM. Its plans went awry only when the BJP threatened to stall its conspiracy at all costs. The INC turned Italian National Congress and has no moral right to question the party credentials.”

He said the BJP is a ‘pucca local party’ born for the country. We are born for and die for the country. Starting from party's founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, it has made many sacrifices opposing the Congress intentions of implementing Jinnah’s Constitution in the country," he alleged. “The Congress allowed the implementation of Jinnah's Constitution in the garb of Article 370 for 73 years in J&K, which claimed 42,000 lives. Huge sums flowed from the exchequer for maintaining security there. The Congress is trying to win the Lok Sabha elections by hook or crook, spreading falsehoods. The Congress is responsible for all the ills like corruption, dysfunctional electoral system, rise of poverty, mafia raj, dynastic politics; it is a curse to nation,” he exclaimed.

He said that Congress is propagating myths that if BJP comes to power it will scrap reservations. “Only the insane and ignorant will make such statements. The Modi government has not taken away anyone's reservations. Instead, it provided reservations to economically weaker sections without impacting the quota, besides providing constitutional status to the BC Commission and empowering BCs,” he said.