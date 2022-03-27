BJP is against the reservation policy says Former MP Azmeera Seetaram Naik

Mahabubabad: BJP-led Central government did nothing for the welfare of the scheduled tribes, former Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetaram Naik said. Speaking to media persons along with MLA Banoth Shankar Naik here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had appointed Chellappa Commission and the Telangana government passed the Telangana Reservation Bill (Backward Class, SC & ST Reservation Bill 2017), seeking to hike quota for backward Muslims under BC-E category to 12 per cent from the existing 4 per cent and the reservation for STs to 10 per cent from 6 per cent now. But the Centre has made no effort to have a dialogue on the issue.

"If the Centre is committed to the welfare of the tribes, it should support the bill. Eight of the total 32 ST castes are in dire straits," he said, threatening to go on hunger strike if the Centre continues to ignore the welfare of the tribes. He alleged that the Centre was trying to remove the reservations as part of RSS ideology. The privatization of public sector units (PSUs) is also part of that conspiracy, he alleged. He also urged the courts not to intrude into reservation matters. He criticised the Union ministers for talking vaguely about reservations.

Shankar Naik who echoed a similar opinion demanded the Centre to procure the entire paddy cultivated in the Rabi. Meanwhile, all the Gram Sabhas in Mahabubabad district passed resolutions in this regard.