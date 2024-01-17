BJP launches ‘wall writing’ campaign

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party launched their wall writing campaign titled ‘Phir Se EkBaar Modi Sarkar’ across the country. In this regard, the party’s State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with National Co In Charge Tamil Nadu State Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy launched the event in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Joining the BJP leaders were the party’s vice-president CH Ramchandra Reddy, district president Goutam Rao, and others. During the momentous occasion, the party leaders raised slogans in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in favour of BJP in the presence of party supporters. They explained the details of the campaign and urged people to vote for BJP in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.