Live
- EAMCET likely to be changed as TSEPA or TSEACET
- Congress finalises nominees for MLC bypolls
- Submit report to Centre on rice export, Tummala tells officials
- MoS Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 17 January, 2024
- Tammineni Veerabhadram health bulletin released, says condition stable
- Cybage announces new state-of-the-art development in Gachibowli
- DGP reviews traffic situation in Greater Hyderabad
- Paruveta Utsavam held in Tirumala
- 100 re-appointed retired officials under govt’s radar
Just In
BJP launches ‘wall writing’ campaign
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party launched their wall writing campaign titled ‘Phir Se EkBaar Modi Sarkar’ across the country. In this regard,...
Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party launched their wall writing campaign titled ‘Phir Se EkBaar Modi Sarkar’ across the country. In this regard, the party’s State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with National Co In Charge Tamil Nadu State Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy launched the event in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Joining the BJP leaders were the party’s vice-president CH Ramchandra Reddy, district president Goutam Rao, and others. During the momentous occasion, the party leaders raised slogans in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in favour of BJP in the presence of party supporters. They explained the details of the campaign and urged people to vote for BJP in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS