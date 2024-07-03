BJP leader demands unconditional apology from Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Former MLC N Ramachander Rao demanded that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology to Hindus for his hate speech against Hindus in his maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, he said the post of LoP in Parliament is a Constitutional one.

“People want facts from Members of Parliament, and the LoP should play a constructive role with reasonable criticism. However, Rahul Gandhi's words in the Parliament hurt the sentiments of the people of the country,” he said.

“We condemn Rahul Gandhi's insulting comments on Hindus. Hindus are accused of promoting violence. The view of the Congress party against the Hindus has been revealed,” he added.

Many temples were demolished in Kashmir during the Congress rule, and Hindu Dalits were denied reservation through Article 370, he pointed out.