BJP Leader offers prayers to Lord Ayyappa

Kagaznagar: Aspart of the ongoing daily Annadanam programme at the Sri Ayyappa Swamy temple in Kagaznagar town, senior BJP leader Dr Kottapalli Srinivas and his wife Dr Kottapalli Anita offered special pujas to Lord Ayyappa on Friday.

The couple performed the ‘Padi Samarpana’ ritual and distributed alms to the deity as part of the traditional offering.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Srinivas said that everyone should actively participate in spiritual activities and emphasised that serving society through continuous service programmes is a noble responsibility.

Later, the temple priests and committee members felicitated the couple.

BJP leaders, Ayyappa devotees, colony residents and several others participated in the programme.