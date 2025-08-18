BJP leader slams Rahul’s remarks on RSS, wants him to apologise

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana’s vice-president Dr. N.V.S.S. Prabhakar strongly criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), made in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Dr. Prabhakar defended the Prime Minister’s praise of the RSS, citing historical instances where the organization played a pivotal role in national service. He recalled that during the 1962 Sino-Indian war, RSS volunteers assisted the Indian Army, prompting then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to invite them to participate in the Republic Day Parade of 1963. “Nehru himself acknowledged their patriotism,” Prabhakar stated, “and this is recorded in parliamentary history.”

He further referenced former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Lok Sabha speech, which highlighted RSS contributions during the Indo-Pak wars, including traffic control and emergency relief in Delhi. “If these facts were untrue, Parliament would have objected. But no one did,” he asserted. Dr. Prabhakar also invoked the legacy of national icons such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, both of whom had reportedly attended RSS camps and praised the organization’s discipline and commitment to social harmony. He noted that even former President Pranab Mukherjee had commended the RSS during a visit to Nagpur. Turning his attention to Rahul Gandhi, Prabhakar accused the Congress leader of lacking historical awareness and political maturity. “Under his leadership, the Congress has shrunk into a regional party, plagued by corruption and dynastic politics,” he said. He alleged that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail and questioned their moral authority to lead the nation. He further criticized the Congress for what he described as minority appeasement and a departure from its earlier inclusive stance.

“When the cow and calf symbol was used, the country saw stable governance. After switching to the hand symbol, the party began to decline,” he remarked. Dr. Prabhakar demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the RSS, stating that such remarks insult the patriotic spirit of India. “The people must see through this political bankruptcy,” he said, “and reject leaders who undermine national unity.”