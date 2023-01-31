BJP leaders arrested ahead of KTR's visit

Warangal: The BJP leaders took a strong objection to the arrest of their partymen ahead of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's one-day visit to Kamalapur.

It may be mentioned here that KTR is scheduled to launch several developmental works in Kamalapur on Tuesday (January 31). Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Monday, BJP district president Rao Padma condemned the arrests of their leaders. Terming the arrests as undemocratic, she accused the police of working like BRS cadres.

Padma said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is envious of BJP's popularity in the State. Further, she accused the police of foisting false cases against the BJP leaders. She said that KCR is scared of defeat in the next elections; hence he was trying tooth and nail to suppress the BJP. She said that KCR is reminding the tyrannical rule of Nizam. She predicted that BRS will bite the dust in the hands of BJP.

Padma demanded the government to release the BRS cadres who were arrested ahead of KTR's visit to Kamalapur. "Why is the BRS scared of BJP if it really had developed the State," Padma pointed out.

Former minister Gunde Vijayarama Rao said that the arrests indicate the arrogance of KCR and KTR. The days of BRS are numbered, he said. "Telangana wouldn't have been possible if the rulers in the united Andhra Pradesh had suppressed the separate State agitation," Vijayarama Rao said. The BRS will have to pay a price for its suppressive tactics, he said. Former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao said that people have the right to protest against the misdeeds of the government. "We have a list of officials who support the government blindly," Dharma Rao said.

Later, the leaders met the BJP leaders of Kamalapur who were arrested and stationed at the Police Training Centre in Madikonda, a suburban village of Warangal.

Meanwhile, the Hanumakonda district administration is geared up for KTR's visit to Kamalapur. KTR is scheduled to launch developmental works worth around Rs 49 crore in Kamalapur. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao had already inspected the arrangements.