BJP leaders condemn attack on state office

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP President Kishan Reddy, condemning the attack on the Telangana BJP state office, said that the Youth Congress workers behaved like goons and rowdies, using stones and sticks to attack the BJP state office and workers.

Terming it a cowardly act, Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said, “I warn that if the Congress party, which has become a scapegoat for such vicious politics, does not change its ways, the situation could become serious”.

He said the Congress workers committed a crime in the presence of police, and added, “While the Congress goons attacked the office and BJP workers with stones and sticks, the police merely watched without intervention”.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also strongly condemned the attack by Congress workers on the BJP state office. On Tuesday, he stated that the BJP will not remain silent while its party workers are attacked by Congress mobs. “If BJP workers decide to take action, not even the foundations of Gandhi Bhavan or any Congress offices will remain standing”, he warned. Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman accused the police of siding with the state government to gain favour with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He emphasised that indulging in violent politics and physical attacks in a democracy is dangerous and unacceptable. BJP national vice-president and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna expressed strong condemnation and warned CM Revanth Reddy that “If such petty politics continue, there will be consequences for all involved”. Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender asked, “Is there any law and order in the state? The culture of attacking party offices is shameful. Where do you think this state is headed under your leadership? Do not test the patience of BJP workers”. Medak MP Raghunandan Rao said, “Goons and rowdy sheeters attacked the BJP state office under the guise of Congress workers. Revanth Reddy and Asaduddin Owaisi should be held accountable for this incident”.