BJP leaders join BRS

Rangareddy: In a significant political development, a group of BJP leaders from Timmapur, under the Kothur municipality, made a notable shift by joining the BRS party on Sunday. This move, led by the former Timmapur sarpanch, Enugu Janardhan Reddy, marks a notable transition in the local political landscape.

The leaders who switched sides include Mylaram Siddeshwar Goud, MylaramRaghavulu Goud, Chintakindi Ganapathy Goud, and Pasuladi Narsimha Goud. MLA Anjaiah Yadav played a pivotal role in extending a warm welcome to the new members.

He personally invited them to the BRS party by draping them in the party's scarf, symbolising their formal entry into the party. The event was attended by several prominent local political figures, including Kothur Municipal Chairperson Lavanya Devender Yadav, Councilor Kosgi Srinivas, and MPTC Rajender Goud.