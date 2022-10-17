BJP leaders mount attack on KCR clan

Munugodu/Nampally: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that the Munugodu byelection has become crucial as Telangana people were looking to free themselves from the clutches of KCR family.

Accompanied by former Choppadandi MLA Bodiga Shobha, Reddy participated in the election campaign in Kistapuram in Munugodu mandal. Urging huge majority for party candidate Rajgopal Reddy, he called upon the people to reject KCR family which was ruling the state dictatorially, indulging in rampant corruption.

He alleged that KCR purchased a plane with the looted money. He alleged that the TRS top brass were involved in sand, land and liquor scams. After bleeding Telangana dry, KCR was now keen on looting other states, he criticised.

Kishan Reddy slammed KCR not venturing out of farm house all these years even as the people were experiencing hardships across the State. He vowed that the BJP would rid Telangana state of the corrupt rule of Kalvakuntla family.

BJP Rajya Sabha Member Dr Laxman described the bye-election as a battle between KCR family and the self-respect of Telangana.

Along with party by-election steering committee chairman and former MP Vivek Venkata Swamy, he campaigned for BJP in Nampally mandal

Addressing the gathering, he said 50 lakh houses were built in UP under BJP rule and questioned TRS leaders how many were built for the poor in the last 8 years.

On KTR's statement of adopting Munugodu, he asked KTR if the TRS candidate was so inefficient as to require others to take care of the constituency. He said KCR had no right to seek the votes of Dalits as he cheated them after promising to make a Dalit the CM.