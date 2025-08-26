BJP leaders slam Congress for ‘selective outrage’

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP launched a fierce counteroffensive on Monday against the Congress party’s allegations of electoral fraud, branding the “vote chori” claims as baseless and a diversion from governance failures. BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge N.V. Subhash accused TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud of irresponsibly targeting Union Minister and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

“Mahesh Goud’s sudden questioning of Bandi Sanjay’s BC identity reeks of political insecurity,” Subhash said. “His rise from councillor to MP is a result of the people’s mandate, not bogus votes.” He reminded that the Supreme Court had already upheld the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls as a legitimate process to eliminate fake entries. Subhash criticized Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for what he called selective outrage. “When Congress wins, the EC is praised.

When it loses, it’s vilified. This hypocrisy is transparent,” he said. He further alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has failed to deliver on promises and is now resorting to misinformation campaigns, even invoking “America’s deep state” to stir public doubt. BJP MLA Payala Shankar questioned Congress’s reservation policies.

“If 52% of Telangana’s population is BC, why are they given only 32% reservation? Why is 10% being allocated to Muslims under BC quotas?” he asked, accusing Congress of sidelining BC interests. Shankar also challenged the Congress to release the list of alleged fraudulent votes. “You’ve been in power for 20 months. If you truly believe in transparency, remove the fake votes and agree to recounts in seats you won,” he demanded.