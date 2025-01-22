BJP Leaders Visit Budaga Jangala Colony, Highlight Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy and Community Issues

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Aija Town President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, BJP leaders visited the Budaga Jangala Colony to address issues and interact with residents.

Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy participated in the event and delivered a speech highlighting the inspiring words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.

He urged the residents to work together and bring their grievances to the notice of the authorities. He criticized the Congress government for neglecting the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and failing to pass key reforms like the Hindu Code Bill, proposed by Dr. Ambedkar. He also pointed out that the Congress failed to rehabilitate Dalit refugees post-Partition, causing immense suffering to the community.

Despite Dr. Ambedkar's immense contributions to the nation, Congress governments under Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi did not honor him with the Bharat Ratna. He highlighted that it was the BJP-supported government in 1990 that awarded Dr. Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna, acknowledging his invaluable service to the country.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP has been working to preserve and promote Dr. Ambedkar's legacy through initiatives such as the development of his "Panch Teerthas"—Janmabhoomi, Shiksha Bhoomi, Deeksha Bhoomi, Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi, and Chaitya Bhoomi. Additionally, efforts are being made to digitize Dr. Ambedkar's writings and speeches to make his ideas accessible to future generations.

The event was attended by Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Social Media Convener Chinni Krishna, and several colony residents, including children and elders.

The visit emphasized BJP's commitment to resolving community issues and honoring the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.