BJP lists civic woes in Ieeja municipality

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Ieeja town general secretary, Kompati Bhagat Reddy, BJP leaders identified several issues in municipal limits and submitted a petition to the Municipal Commissioner, seeking resolution. The petition highlighted significant problems in various colonies, including Bharat Nagar, Teachers Colony, and Narasimha Colony. Despite being one of the highest tax-paying areas, Bharat Nagar faces numerous challenges.

Recent rains have left the colony flooded with sewage, causing a foul odor and making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes. Stagnant water has also led to an increase in the presence of poisonous snakes in the vicinity. Additionally, there is a heightened risk of malaria, dengue, and other seasonal diseases due to mosquito bites. The petition pointed out that the drainage system in the colony is inadequate, with many drains remaining uncleaned, leading to water stagnation around some residences, trapping residents inside their homes.

The petition urged the Municipal Commissioner to take immediate action to address these issues, focusing on improving the drainage system and ensuring regular maintenance to prevent such problems.