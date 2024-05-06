BJP lodges police complaint against CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has lodged a complaint with the Kothagudem police against CM A Revanth Reddy. State general secretary G Premender Reddy said in his complaint on Sunday that the CM and TPCC president had made false, defamatory and provocative speech amounting to offences under Section 120A, 124A, 153, 153A, 153B, 171C, 171G, 499, 505, 511 of IPC, 1860 and R/w Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Providing translation of the alleged offensive speech by Reddy on May 4 at Kothagudem, he said the CM's statement had twisted BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautham's remarks at a press conference on May 3 in New Delhi. Based on the BJP leader’s statement, Reddy made illegal and provocative statements and baseless allegations amounting to offences.

He alleged that Reddy, along with the party, had conspired to develop a fake and dubious narrative that the “BJP government will abolish reservations as soon as it forms government”. As part of the same plan, recently, a fake and morphed video of Home Minister Amit Shah claiming to abolish reservations, was created and made viral on social media.

Premender Reddy said such wanton provocative statements and baseless allegations by a public servant, holding the highest office in State, may lead to violence and use of force, amongst activists and supporters of warring groups. "His actions also amount to promoting feelings of enmity, hatred, ill-will between different groups on the basis of caste, namely SCs, STs and BCs and their reservations."

He pointed out that false statements and baseless allegations regarding reservation for SCs/STs and BCs clearly showcase the intent of the CM and the party to unduly influence the voters and affect the result of elections; it undermines conduct of free and fair elections. ‘Undoubtedly false and baseless imputations repeatedly being made by Reddy are intended to directly damage the party’s reputation and prospects in the ensuing elections and even after. Such false imputations will directly lower the credit, character and reputation of BJP in estimation of people’. Against this backdrop, the party urged EC to take necessary action against the CM, Reddy stated.