BJP LS candidates intensifiy their first leg of campaign in Telangana

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on March 12, the BJP has stepped up its election campaign in Chevella, Karimangar, Secundrabad and Malkajgiri constituencies along with close coordination with its cadre and local leaders.

Secunderabad

In Secunderabad, Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has left no stone unturned to complete his first leg of touring several divisions under Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanatnagar, Nampally and Secundrabad Assembly segments much ahead of the announcement of the election schedule.

Besides, the successful completion of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, the TS BJP chief has been busy launching several development projects locally. Besides, the big ticket ones across the state.

Malkajgiri

BJP national executive member and former Minister Eatala Rajender hit the roads and the rank and file of the district party leadership from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts coordinating the party campaign in Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar.

The former Huzurabad MLA held a series of meetings with different sections of people touching various sections of people. Besides, attending and addressing Atmeeya Sammelan meetings. Expressing confidence that the Congress party has no chance of coming back to power at the Centre but trying its best to cobble up an alliance of opposition parties patching up with each and every regional party that is going nowhere.

He stressed voting to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time would accelerate the development of Telangana. Modi’s initiatives of one country one law, smooth resolution and complete integration of J&K in India, leading the country with a target of making it the third largest economy in the world shows the dedicated and selfless leadership of Modi for the country and his people, he added. Eatala appealed people to vote to uphold Dharma by supporting him to bring back Modi for the third term as the PM.

Karimnagar

Continuing his unique campaign trail, BJP national general secretary and Kaimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s second phase of Prajahitha Yatra entered into 9th day on Saturday. Taking on Congress and BRS, Bandi announced the Central funds released for the development activities of every village he touch en route to his yatra. Besides, inaugurating and conducting groundbreaking ceremonies for the MPLAD works, the BJP MP has been seeking the support of the people to bring back PM Modi for the third time.

Addressing a huge gathering in Choppadandi, Ramadugu and a series of meetings, he dared BRS working president KT Rama Rao for a debate at Karimnagar Kaman to discuss what he had done for the development of the Karimnagar LS constituency and the massive corruption indulged in by the BRS during its regime.

Bandi charged that believing BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao many of its leaders have opened BRS party offices on rented premises in various districts of Maharashtra. Now they are fuming at him as they don’t have money to pay the rent and the owners of the premises mounting pressure to pay the rent. He said that though BJP was not voted to power in Telangana, Modi’s government has been working hard for the development of Telangana for the past 10 years.

Terming the ruling Congress has no money even to pay salaries for its employees, he asked, “Will they get funds from Pakistan and Bangladesh?” Appealing to support BJP in the ensuing parliament elections for bringing more development for Telangana”, he added.

Chevella

In Chevella, former MP and Chevella BJP candidate Konda Visweshwar Reddy is ahead of his rivals to consolidate his position, the party coordination network in the constituency has been targeting to strengthen the party across about 2,700 polling booths.

Chevella being the largest parliament constituency, launched ‘Vish TV’, for live interaction that serves as a direct line of communication between him and the people of the constituencies. The former MP is trying to communicate his vision with the people of the Chevella constituency.

He said “Chevella is a huge constituency. Meeting every voter physically or spending enough time with them for a detailed conversation about ideas or issues may not be practical. Through Vish TV, I intend to communicate directly with the constituents, share my ideas, discuss solutions for problems, that I am aware of, learn about other problems, and explore solutions. I may not have a ready solution for every problem. Through Vish TV, I wish to discover solutions through communal dialogue.” The ‘Mata Muchata’ programme is telecast from 7.30 AM to 8 AM, every day.

People of the constituency can send questions to him on a dedicated WhatsApp number and he would answer the same. Besides, people can also join the programme via a video call live on Reddy’s YouTube channel. Along with Modi Guarantee, Reddy wants to interact with farmers, salaried middle-class, poor, women, youth, businesspeople and more from Chevella.