BJP Morcha thanks PM Narendra Modi for due share to OBCs

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Thursday thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi for giving "robust representation" to Other Backward Class Communities (OBCs)in the newly constituted Union Cabinet.

Addressing media here, he said, "in many ways, this Cabinet is a historic one. For the first time,it is in consonance with the vision of Dr B R Ambedkar, there has been adequate representation tothe BCs, who constitute over 54 per cent of the national population."

He said that the fact that 27 ministers of the Cabinet, which constitute 35 per cent of thecouncil of Ministers, belong to the OBC sections. "It foregrounds the intent of the governmentto empower the OBCs.The Cabinet aims at social and geographical inclusion withadequate representation to the SCs, STs and women, across regions to map regional imbalances.

The creation of separate ministries for fisheries and handlooms underscore the government'sdesire to support those sections of people whose livelihood is threatened as a consequence ofglobalisation. The Cabinet scripts history not merely for the pronounced policy of socialinclusion, but also for being the youngest Cabinet post-independence.

Laxman said many governments in the past used the name of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkarto pay lip service to the marginalised sections, but "Narendra Modi's government actuallyimplemented their vision," and for which, I thank him."