BJP MP aspirant murdered in Hyd

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a BJP leader Singottam Ramanna from Nagarkurnool district was brutally murdered in Hyderabad. He was attacked and killed by 10 unidentified persons in Yusufguda under Jubilee Hills Police Station at around 11 pm on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the leader who began his livelihood as an auto driver, Ramanna rose to the level of a fish exporter. Ramanna, who is active in social service activities, joined the BJP during the last assembly elections. He is hoping for an MP ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The murder is being investigated from the point of view of old age and political reasons.