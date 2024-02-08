Live
- Centre hikes outlay for FAME India EV scheme to Rs 11,500 cr
- Suspense continues over the Congress’ RS candidate in Rajasthan
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
Just In
BJP MP aspirant murdered in Hyd
Highlights
The police are investigating the case and has registered a case on the same
Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a BJP leader Singottam Ramanna from Nagarkurnool district was brutally murdered in Hyderabad. He was attacked and killed by 10 unidentified persons in Yusufguda under Jubilee Hills Police Station at around 11 pm on Wednesday.
It is learnt that the leader who began his livelihood as an auto driver, Ramanna rose to the level of a fish exporter. Ramanna, who is active in social service activities, joined the BJP during the last assembly elections. He is hoping for an MP ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The murder is being investigated from the point of view of old age and political reasons.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS