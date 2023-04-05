BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug condemns Bandi Sanjay's arrest

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug strongly condemned the arrest of Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar calling it illegal.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the failure of the police to disclose the reason for the arrest points to the rampant misuse of power in which police have become a tool.

The arrest reflects that KCR is rattled by the continuous exposure of his government and his failure to conduct even Class 10th class exams, close on the heels of the leakage of TSPSC papers.

He said that Sanjay reached Karimnagar to attend the 10th-day ceremony of his mother-in-law and was literally dragged out by the police during his arrest.

"The people of Telangana will soon teach this despotic government a befitting lesson. The BJP national leadership has taken the brazen attempt very seriously. KCR will pay heavily for his sins," he warned.