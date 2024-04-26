BJP needs only 399 more seats to reach 400 mark says Gujarat CM M Bhupendrabhai Patel

Hyderabad : Gujarat Chief Minister M Bhupendrabhai Patel said that the BJP has already unanimously won the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, and it needs only 399 more seats to win to achieve its target of 400 seats.

The Gujarat Chief Minister took part along with the Union Minister and TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy in the election rallies of filing of nominations of the BJP Karimnagar Lok Sabha candidate and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate Bharat Prasad on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupendrabhai Patel expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching its target of winning a 400-seat mark in the ensuing parliament elections.



The Gujarat CM asked people to bring back Modi for the third term as the prime minister of the country and that he will take care of the development of Telangana.

He said that the country's image and stature have increased in the world under the leadership of Modi. He recalled how Indian students were brought back safely to the country amidst Russia-Ukraine war.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the ensuing parliament elections decide who should be the prime minister of the country to put it on the path of development. He asked the rank and file of the party to go to every village to bring victory to the BJP candidates with a thumping majority and bring Modi back to be the PM of the country.

Kishan Reddy asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy why people should vote for Congress as it has failed to deliver its electoral promises of six guarantees in 100 days as assured. He termed Congress has no moral right to ask people to vote for it. Similarly, he addressed the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, saying scores of BRS MLAs dumped the pink party and joined the Congress. How could he who could not keep his party men come to ask people to vote for his party, he asked.



Terming BRS, Congress and AIMIM party's DNA is the same, he asked people to make BJP candidates win in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.



The TS BJP chief said that Bandi Sanjay Kumar had fought for the people of Telangana and he was the only one who could fight for the sake of the people of Karimnagar. On the other, the BRS and Congress candidates have never fought for the people, he added. Additionally, he appealed to the people to give victory to the BJP candidates in Karimnagar and Nagarkurnool to bring back Modi's government at the Centre.

