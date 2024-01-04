BJP OBC Morcha pays tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniv

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Wednesday paid tributes to Savitribai Phule, who was the first woman teacher who worked for the development of women's education and was a great role model for the society. Speaking on the occasion, he said Savitribai fought against a variety of ailments in the society.

“Various struggles were waged against discrimination against widows and against the killing of infants in the name of illegitimate children. She worked hard to empower women. She was the mother of the social revolution which not only brought the widows together and gave them shelter, but also sought to ensure that everyone should live equally.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working towards ensuring that women excel in all spheres in accordance with the ideals of Savitribai Phule. He said that they were helping women to excel in the fields of education, medicine and politics. He said that through self-help groups efforts were being made to make women self-reliant to become self-employed. He said that a woman was given the opportunity to become the first defence minister and added Nirmala Sitharaman had been appointed as the Union Finance Minister. He said that priority was given to women and 11 women were inducted into the union cabinet. He said that their government had appointed as governors in many states.

He said that they were providing interest-free loans to women as part of financial support. He said that today, women were not only serving as soldiers in India's defence sector but also in the field of space.

He said that Triple talaq was abolished to provide freedom to Muslim women.